Apple could reportedly finish transition from Intel to Apple Silicon by WWDC 2022

We recently found out that Apple might have an 18-month upgrade cycle for its M-Series Silicon, and a new report claims that Apple could finish the transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicone by WWDC 2022 in June.

The news comes from Mark Gurman and the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac). Gurman claims that Apple is still planning to release a new Mac Pro, a new Mac mini, and a redesigned iMac Pro – all powered by the latest and greatest Apple Silicon chipsets.

“The company has a bevy of new pro Macs in the works based on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are already inside the MacBook Pro. That includes a smaller Mac Pro with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, a new Mac mini, and a large-screened iMac Pro. I’d expect Apple to finish its transition to its own silicon from Intel chips as early as June at WWDC 2022.“

If Apple were to complete the Apple Silicon transition by June this year, it would be massive news for the company, and it could even spice things up with the competition who are offering Windows computers to consumers. We also recently heard that Apple may launch Intel Macs in spite of the transition, and it remains to be seen if that turns out to be true.

The latest rumored M2 Silicon will reportedly launch in the second half of 2022, while the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are expected to launch in the first half of 2023. Gurman also says that the M2 chip isn’t likely to come with drastic performance improvements, although it will still likely offer marginal and notable enhancements to improve efficiency all around.

“From what I’m hearing, the M2 will be a marginally faster version of the M1 chip from late 2020. I’d expect the same overall CPU core count—four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores—but a bit of a stronger GPU. That likely means nine or 10 GPU cores, an upgrade from the current seven or eight graphics core options on the M1. I’d look at the jump from the M1 to the M2 as a similar leap to those that Apple makes annually on the iPhone. ”