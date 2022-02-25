Apple could make its Magic Keyboard even better with a full mac under the hood

Apple may want to take the whole portable computer to the next level, as it may be planning to deliver a Magic Keyboard with an integrated Mac in its chassis. This idea was spotted by the guys over at Patently Apple. They explain how Cupertino wants to use this new Mac computer device to “plug into any display in a home or office,” which would make it the most portable Mac ever. Well, if it ever gets to hit the market.

Patently Apple posted a fascinating piece of information, as it seems that Apple may have come up with a new device that would compete on a category of its own. It wouldn’t be a laptop or a desktop computer, but a whole different beast trapped in the chassis of a Magic Keyboard.

“Apple’s invention reveals a future Magic Keyboard that could incorporate or otherwise house one or more computing components within to provide a portable desktop computing experience at any location having one or more computer monitors. For example, a user can transport a keyboard that houses a computer, as opposed to carrying an entire laptop or a tower and keyboard.”

If we were to sum it up, we could say that this is essentially a portable desktop computer in a keyboard. This device may only require a user to have any nkind of monitor or display available to connect it to your keyboard to make it a fully functional Mac. It may also contain a trackpad to avoid having to carry a mouse while on the move.

Although portable computing devices, such as laptops and tablets, can be docked at an office or home-office station that includes a secondary display to provide a computing experience that is similar to a desktop computing experience, these devices still require an additional set of input devices to imitate a desktop computing device. Further, the primary display of devices such as laptops and tablets often may not be used when the device is docked to a station that includes a secondary display, adding potentially unnecessary size and cost to such portable computing devices. The computing devices described herein can incorporate or otherwise house one or more computing components within an input device to provide a portable desktop computing experience at any location having one or more computer monitors. For example, a user can transport a keyboard that houses a computer, as opposed to carrying an entire laptop or a tower and keyboard. As some form of an input device is often required for interacting or interfacing with a computing device, including computing components within the housing or enclosure of an input device can eliminate the need for redundant sets of input devices and reduces the number of components that need to be transported by the user. Further the input device can eliminate additional components such as displays, that are not required when used with a standalone computer monitor, thereby reducing costs and size.

The patent for this “COMPUTER IN AN INPUT DEVICE” was filed back in August 2020, and it was only posted this week by the U.S. Patent Office. But unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that this product may ever get to hit the shelves. Either way, I can’t deny that it would be an awesome device. So guess that we will only have to wait and see if Apple finally decides to give this project a go.

Source: US Patent & Trademark Office

Via: Patently Apple