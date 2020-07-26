Appme iMac
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Apple could be preparing to launch a new iMac this week. It will be powered by an Intel processor. A redesign is unlikely to happen. The latest development comes from two rumors.

The first one suggests that Apple could announce an Intel-powered iMac as soon as this week. Earlier, it was tipped that the company will announce a new iMac at WWDC 2020, but that didn’t happen. In fact, Apple didn’t announce any new hardware at its yearly conference.

The second rumor claims that new Apple products are ready to be shipped. It comes from Twitter handle @L0vetodream, which has accurately reported details on macOS Big Sur, the new iPhone SE, new iPad Pros, and more in the past.

An unannounced iMac with a 10-core Intel i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU appeared in Geekbench earlier this month, which further reiterates on the rumor that it could be announced soon. The company is likely to launch its new product via a press release as it did with two new MacBook models recently.

You May Also Like
Get Apple’s latest 21.5-inch iMac and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, B&H and Amazon, where we find the latest iMac, tons of discounts on Apple products and more
It seems that we could soon get Face ID in future Macs
Face ID and its TrueDepth camera system may soon find its way to future Macs
iPhone 12, Apple Glass and Apple Silicon launch date leaked?
It seems that Apple may be getting ready to hold two special events in Q3 2020 to launch the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and more