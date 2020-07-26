Apple could be preparing to launch a new iMac this week. It will be powered by an Intel processor. A redesign is unlikely to happen. The latest development comes from two rumors.

The first one suggests that Apple could announce an Intel-powered iMac as soon as this week. Earlier, it was tipped that the company will announce a new iMac at WWDC 2020, but that didn’t happen. In fact, Apple didn’t announce any new hardware at its yearly conference.

The second rumor claims that new Apple products are ready to be shipped. It comes from Twitter handle @L0vetodream, which has accurately reported details on macOS Big Sur, the new iPhone SE, new iPad Pros, and more in the past.

An unannounced iMac with a 10-core Intel i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU appeared in Geekbench earlier this month, which further reiterates on the rumor that it could be announced soon. The company is likely to launch its new product via a press release as it did with two new MacBook models recently.