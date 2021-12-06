Apple could launch an Apple Watch SE refresh with a rugged variant next year

The Apple Watch SE was first launched back on September 15, 2020, as a more affordable option for those Apple users who don’t want to spend that much on the latest iteration of the more premium Apple Watch. Or as a great alternative for those who want to keep track of their kids’ activities and location thanks to its Family Setup feature. This is still a great alternative for those looking to get a new Apple Watch in 2021, but if the latest information turns out to be accurate, you may want to wait until 2022 to purchase a new version of the Watch SE.

According to recent information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will refresh its Apple Watch SE lineup for 2022, which includes a new Watch SE, plus what seems to be a device with a rugged design that could be meant for athletes.

The current version of the Apple Watch SE looks identical to the Apple Watch Series 6, or at least on the surface, as it lacks several features, including an always-on display, ECG functionality, and a blood oxygen sensor.

The possibility of receiving a new Apple Watch SE model is rather exciting, as Apple isn’t known for updating its SE devices as often as it does with its regular models. Let’s take the iPhone SE, for example. The first time the iPhone SE hit the market was back in 2016, and we had to wait four years to receive an iPhone SE gen 2. Still, it seems that we may have to wait for less for a new iPhone SE gen 3, as rumors suggest that it could arrive in the first half of 2022.

Whatever the case, rumors suggest that this new version of the Apple Watch SE may include some design changes to make it look more like the higher-end models. It seems that Apple may take design changes a bit further as it may give us a new variant with a ruggedized design that may also feature a case that would make the new Watch SE more resistant to extreme conditions. Now, we just have to remind you to take this with some salt, as the rumors concerning the Watch Series 7 weren’t accurate, so Cupertino may also be planning something different. Then again, we may also have to wait a bit longer to receive a new Apple Watch SE refresh.

Source:Bloomberg

Via: MacRumors