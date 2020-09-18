We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

It’s been a while since we first heard rumors of an Apple-designed wireless charging pad. Unfortunately, Cupertino never figured out how to make its AirPower work according to its desired standards, and it ended up being a failed project. However, Apple may not be planning on giving up on its wireless charger accessory, and a new leaked video shows us something very interesting.

The guys over at 9to5Mac have recently posted a video that shows us what is said to be an Apple “magnetic wireless charger prototype.” This wireless charger doesn’t seem large enough to accommodate an iPhone and a couple of its accessories, but maybe this is part of something bigger. The charger has a flat circular design, and we can clearly see some sort of connector placed at the back. The said connector could allow this piece to put it onto another device, but this is just speculation.

However, we see that this design looks very much like the Qi-based wireless charging coils that are now being built into new iPhones, meaning that they could be meant to work together. Previous rumors suggest that the iPhone 12 lineup will include a ring of magnets under the hood, which would help them attach to wireless charging accessories.

Yet again, this is just a prototype, and currently, we have no way of telling if this wireless charger will ever hit the shelves, or if Apple will ever use it, or even how. Maybe it may be a component of future Apple wireless chargers or used to display Apple devices in its stores, just like previous mounts that have shown up in the past.

Maybe AirPower may be back on track, even though the last time we heard this possibility was back in March when Jon Prosser said that “AirPower isn’t dead” in one of his tweets. However, we must also remember that he said that we were getting AirTags in the latest Apple Time Flies event, and well, we didn’t. But at least we received two new Apple Watches and two new iPads, so we can’t really complain that much.

Source MacRumors

