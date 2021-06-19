Well, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models didn’t launch during the last WWDC, which means that tons of rumors ended up in a big disappointment. However, we can’t say that it came as a surprise since we know that we are currently experiencing chip shortages. Still, there are rumors claiming that we could still get to see the new MacBooks before 2021 comes to an end, and the latest info hints at a possible launch window, and it seems that the new MacBook models could arrive with a new Mac mini.

Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

According to the latest information posted by leaker @dylandkt, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will definitely launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, between the months of October and November. This leaker has a decent record, as he has correctly predicted details about unreleased Apple products. He also claims that the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch alongside a new Mac mini, all of which would feature a new M1X chip under the hood.

iMac Pro will most likely not release at this event but you can definitely expect the Mac mini alongside the new Macbook Pro 14 and 16, all of which will contain the M1X. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

We have already seen the possible design of these new devices, as Jon Prosser has worked with a design artist to give us a look at what could be the new MacBook Pro models and a smaller Mac mini. These renders show is that the new laptops could once again come with an HDMI port and that the Touch Bar will be replaced in favor of physical function keys. The Mac mini could also come with four Thunderbolt ports and the same magnetic power connector as the recently launched 24-inch iMac.

Recent rumors also suggest that Apple’s suppliers may soon start working on the new 4nm processors that will arrive in future Macs. In other words, Apple could manage to get its hands on the new M1X processor in the following months and remember that Apple kinda confirmed the name of its new Silicon, as it was spotted on the tags of the keynote that kicked of the latest WWDC on June 7.

Source 9to5Mac