m1 macbook pro pocketnow
M1 MacBook Pro (Image only for representation)

Well, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models didn’t launch during the last WWDC, which means that tons of rumors ended up in a big disappointment. However, we can’t say that it came as a surprise since we know that we are currently experiencing chip shortages. Still, there are rumors claiming that we could still get to see the new MacBooks before 2021 comes to an end, and the latest info hints at a possible launch window, and it seems that the new MacBook models could arrive with a new Mac mini.

According to the latest information posted by leaker @dylandkt, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will definitely launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, between the months of October and November. This leaker has a decent record, as he has correctly predicted details about unreleased Apple products. He also claims that the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch alongside a new Mac mini, all of which would feature a new M1X chip under the hood.

We have already seen the possible design of these new devices, as Jon Prosser has worked with a design artist to give us a look at what could be the new MacBook Pro models and a smaller Mac mini. These renders show is that the new laptops could once again come with an HDMI port and that the Touch Bar will be replaced in favor of physical function keys. The Mac mini could also come with four Thunderbolt ports and the same magnetic power connector as the recently launched 24-inch iMac.

    13-inch MacBook Pro

Recent rumors also suggest that Apple’s suppliers may soon start working on the new 4nm processors that will arrive in future Macs. In other words, Apple could manage to get its hands on the new M1X processor in the following months and remember that Apple kinda confirmed the name of its new Silicon, as it was spotted on the tags of the keynote that kicked of the latest WWDC on June 7.

Source 9to5Mac




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Apple to keep at least one Intel Mac part of the future lineup
The upcoming Mac Pro is claimed to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores.
Best Wireless Mouse for Mac
A messy or cramped workspace doesn’t make for an ideal work environment,…
  • Aryan
  • 13 June 2021
  • 02:00EDT
Apple’s latest M1 iMac, MacBook Pro, iPad Air and more are on sale today
Today’s best Apple deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the latest M1 iMac with a 24-inch display, iPads, and more on sale