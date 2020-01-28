Nowadays, it’s very usual to find reports and rumors concerning the new foldable smartphones, maybe a foldable laptop from time to time. However, this is the first time we get rumors of a possible iMac with a curved glass display.

We cant confirm that Apple is working on giving us the first iMac with a curved display, but at least we know that they’ve thought about it. The latest leaks give us an iMac-like desktop made entirely of glass. This image was found in the patent published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it describes an electronic device with an upper display area and a lower area that serves as input. They would be connected by a continuous curved surface made of glass. In the lower section, we could also find a detachable keyboard, wireless charging ports, and maybe it could even detect touch and force input. Yes, it could also mean that we could also find biometric sensing capabilities, such as fingerprints, heart rate, blood oxygenation levels, and temperature. Now, we have to keep in mind that this is just a patent, but it would be really cool if Apple could pull it off.

Source MacRumors

Via BGR