Apple made a slight change in its iPhone strategy this year. Aside from launching four new iPhone 12 series models, the company also managed to make the pricier iPhone 12 Pro Max stand out from the rest by arming it with a better camera hardware. Specifically, Apple equipped the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a more powerful telephoto lens and a primary camera with a larger sensor than the rest of its siblings. But it appears that Apple is going to upgrade the ultrawide camera across the entire iPhone 13 lineup next year.

Larger aperture, 6P lens and autofocus

As per noted analysts Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch four new iPhones – tentatively called iPhone 13- next year, just like the iPhone 12 quartet. However, all four iPhones next year will use an upgrade ultrawide camera with a larger f/1.8 aperture and a 6-element lens (6P) setup. For comparison, the iPhone 12 line-up employs an ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 5-element (5P) lens. Additionally, the iPhone 13 series’ ultrawide camera will also get autofocus support.

A larger aperture essentially means the iPhone 13’s ultrawide camera will be able to bring in more light, which translates to more data for capturing more detailed photos and videos. This will prove to be particularly useful when it comes to low-light photography. Kuo adds that this new f/1.8 ultrawide camera will continue to be used on the 2022 iPhone portfolio. Taiwan-based camera lens module supplier Largan Precision will reportedly be the major supplier of voice coil motors (VCM) for Apple’s upgrade ultrawide angle cameras.

Talking about other 2021 iPhone upgrades, Kuo recently predicted that the iPhone 13 family will be portless, relying entirely on the wireless channel for charging and syncing. Plus, Apple will also equip the 2021 iPhone family with a 120Hz ProMotion display after reportedly ditching plans of a higher refresh rate screen on the iPhone 12 series.

