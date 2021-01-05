A new research note from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares some light about what we may get from Apple in 2021. And we’re not just talking about the iPhone 13, new iPads or Macs, but new products altogether, as it seems that the long-awaited AirTags may finally be ready to launch in 2021, as well as a new AR device.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could have everything ready to launch its new AirTags in 2021. These new devices are expected to work as Tile’s Bluetooth tracker devices, and they would help us find our keys, wallets, backpacks, and more. These trackers would also notify users on their Apple devices when one of their items goes out of range. Now, these new Apple AirTags are also expected to be managed through a future Items tag in the Find My app, which will also help you find your items in case you have misplaced your stuff.

Apple seems to be also working on a new augmented reality device. The rumors mention a new AR headset or glasses, but Mr. Kuo didn’t expand on the subject. However, he did mention Apple’s plans to release new AirPods, which could arrive in two different sizes. He also believes that we will get new Apple Silicon Macs and the first iPads with mini-LED displays.

Rumors of a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED displays have been coming for quite a while now, and some even believed that Apple could’ve even managed to launch them late in 2020. Still, the ongoing pandemic has seriously affected the company’s possible launch dates.

Whatever the case, we are also expecting a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh, both of which would arrive with mini-LED displays in 2021. Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that we may see a new MacBook Air with Apple Silicon and a mini-LED display in 2022, with other products like a 24-inch iMac and a smaller Mac Pro-like desktop in a not so distant future.

Source MacRumors