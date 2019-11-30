According to a recent report, citing unnamed industry sources, Apple could be bundling its AirPods with 2020 iPhones next year.

Without sharing too many details, said sources claim that “smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year“.

Considering that AirPods are rather expensive, it is difficult to believe this rumor at the moment. iPhones are already expensive, and bundling an expensive accessory will further raise the price tag.

We’ll keep an eye out for more rumors on the matter and report back.

Source: DigiTimes

Via: MacRumors