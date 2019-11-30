Author
Tags

According to a recent report, citing unnamed industry sources, Apple could be bundling its AirPods with 2020 iPhones next year.

Without sharing too many details, said sources claim that “smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year“.

Considering that AirPods are rather expensive, it is difficult to believe this rumor at the moment. iPhones are already expensive, and bundling an expensive accessory will further raise the price tag.

We’ll keep an eye out for more rumors on the matter and report back.

Source: DigiTimes
Via: MacRumors

You May Also Like

The Samsung Galaxy S11 may include a new Bright Night camera sensor

The new Samsung Galaxy S11 may include a new Bright Night camera sensor that could improve the photos and videos they capture with low light
Vizio

These are the best Smart TVs for the holiday season

These are currently some of the best Smart TVs available for you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies during the holidays

Cancelled Metallic Gold OnePlus 7T leaks

Back in September, when OnePlus 7T was launched, there was a third OnePlus 7T color that didn’t get announced: Metallic Gold!