Apple could bring the notorious notch to the iPad Pro in 2022

The year's about to end, and the rumors about the devices that Apple will launch next year have started to surface. Yesterday, we learned that Apple is looking to add a 48MP camera to the iPhone 14 and that the company is looking to launch iPhone SE 3 with 5G next year. Today, a report about the 2022 iPad Pro has surfaced. The report comes from the Chinese website MyDrivers, which claims Apple is looking to add a notch to the 2022 iPad Pro.

According to the report, Apple is looking to minimize the bezels on the iPad Pro. As a result of this, the company would've to add the notch to the top of the iPad Pro. This notch, unlike the notch on the 2021 MacBook Pro, is expected to house a Face ID array and front selfie camera. As per the report, Apple will add the notch to both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch variant of the 2022 iPad Pro. The company is also expected to bring the new LTPO OLED technology to the Pro models.

In addition to the new screen tech and slimmer bezels with notch design, the 2022 iPad Pro is also expected to come with the next-generation Apple Silicon M2 chip. It is rumored that the next year's Apple Silicon chipsets will be based on 3nm node technology.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we're seeing a company that is planning to add the notch to a tablet. Rumors have suggested that Samsung's upcoming Tab S8 Ultra will come with the notch. Samsung is expected to debut the device alongside the flagship S22 series in the January-February window next year.

If Apple adds a notch to the iPad Pro, it'll become clear that the company is trying to establish a design statement with the notch. The company recently added the notch to its 2021 MacBook Pro models (which do not feature FaceID). What are your thoughts on Apple adding a notch to the iPad Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source MyDrivers | Via Digital Trends