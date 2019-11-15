Apple has indeed had a tough time with its Intel modems, but when they start using 5G modems, their connectivity issues may go away. Qualcomm is supposed to be the provider of 5G modems for the next iPhone lineup, and if this is true, Samsung and Huawei may see their 5G devices be overtaken by the 2020 iPhones.

Samsung and Huawei have a great advantage when compared to other OEMs in the smartphone world. They are also leading in 5G implementation, and as of today, Apple is still not part of the 5G world. According to recent rumors, all 2020 iPhones will include a 5G modem, which means, that Apple will launch at least three 5G enabled devices next year. Now, according to predictions from Strategy Analytics, Apple will become king of 5G smartphones next year. Its director, Ken Hyers, has made the following statement: “It may seem counterintuitive that Apple, which currently has no 5G phones in its portfolio will be able to pass current 5G market leaders Samsung and Huawei,” comments Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics. “But with three new 5G models coming next year, Apple merely needs to match its current upgrade rates for newly introduced iPhone models to take the lead next year.”

This may not come as a surprise. Let’s remember that Apple usually takes existing hardware and gives it a little extra, which makes all of its fans go crazy for their advances. Yes, it may also be part of their marketing strategy, but Apple is still Apple, and their products are always improving. Let’s just hope they also try to keep their prices low.

Source: 9to5Mac

Via: Strategy Analytics