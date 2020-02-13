We have received rumors that mention many new Apple products for this year. We could see a new budget-friendly iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. We could also see an iPad Pro refresh apart from the new iPhone 12 series. Now, we are also getting rumors that mention the possibility of a new pair of AirPods Pro Lite.

Sales of the current AirPods Pro are doing better than expected for Apple. The company has reportedly ordered to increase their production. However, both the production of the upcoming iPhone 9 and the latest AirPods Pro may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has already made the GSMA cancel MWC 2020. Now, a recent report that mentions the impact of the coronavirus has also mentioned a new pair of wireless earphones from Apple.

Apple, maintaining partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may have its Taiwanese partners handle more production of new-generation ‌iPad‌, ‌Apple Watch‌, AirPod Pro Lite and ‌iMac‌ devices to be released later, as the epidemic has raised risks of raw materials supply shortages and shipments disruptions arising from uncertain resumption of normal operations at components suppliers and assembly plants in China, the sources said.

This report comes from Digitimes, and it makes us believe that Apple may be working on a new variant of the current AirPods Pro. Maybe we could get a less expensive option of the AirPods Pro, or even a third generation of the regular AirPods. Whatever the case, this is mere speculation, and we should wait for more rumors to surface before drawing conclusions.

Source MacRumors

Via Digitimes