This is not the first time that we get rumors about a new pair of Apple-branded headphones, so maybe this just may turn out to be true. Apple has had success in the wireless audio department with the AirPods, the latest AirPods Pro, and Beats products, but it seems that now we may get something more.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple may be working on two new over-ear modular headphones. We could get a premium variant with leather-like fabrics, and another one focused on fitness, with more breathable materials. Users would also be able to customize their headphones just like they do with the straps in their Apple Watches by changing oval earcups that magnetically attach to the headband. They would also include noise-canceling technology, integrated touch controls, and Siri support.

Bloomberg also mentions that Apple has been working on these headphones since 2018 and that they are aimed to compete against devices from Sennheiser, Sony, and Bose. It seems that their launch has been postponed at least twice, and we could have to wait a bit longer to get them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source Android Authority

Via Bloomberg