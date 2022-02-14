Apple could be launching three new Macs at the upcoming March 2022 event

Apple is said to be hosting its Spring event on March 8, 2022. The company is expected to introduce a new iPhone SE 5G and a new iPad Air model. Along with those two refreshes, Apple is also said to be launching new Macs at the event.

Earlier this year, a leaker suggested that we will see a new iMac Pro with a 27-inch display and M1 Max/Pro chipset at the event. In addition, it is also rumored that Apple will launch its new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an upgraded chipset at the event. Now, just ahead of the event, Apple has registered three new Mac models with the number A2615, A2686, and A2681, in the Eurasian regulatory database.

No other details about the new Mac models have been revealed by the listing but as 9to5Mac reports, one of them has been described as a laptop. Apple typically has to register a new product using encryption technologies in the Eurasian Economic Commission database near its launch. So it might mean that we're getting new Mac models next month with one of them being a laptop.

Source: Consomac | Via: 9to5Mac