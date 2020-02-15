We could say that Apple is arriving late to the 5G market. Their devices didn’t have the best speeds or coverage when compared to Android smartphones because it used to include Intel modems in their iPhones. Now, this new iPhone 12 lineup is supposed to include Qualcomm modems and antennas that will allow them to work on both sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks. The only problem is that the antennas designed by Qualcomm wouldn’t fit into the sleek design Apple desires, but there could be a solution.

Apple is allegedly designing the antenna module that would be used in their new 5G enabled devices, and this would include the new iPhone 12 lineup and maybe new 5G iPad Pros. The design of Qualcomm’s QTM 525 5G millimeter-wave antenna module would be too large, so according to Fast Company, Apple is trying to develop its own antenna. If Apple fails, they would be forced to use Qualcomm’s alternative, but they would also have to deliver a slightly thicker iPhone.

Even if they fail, Apple would still try to develop its own 5G technologies to stop depending on Qualcomm, and they wish to use as few Qualcomm parts in their devices as possible. Let’s also remember that Apple purchased Intel’s modem chip business, which could make them reach their goal faster.

Source MacRumors

Via Fast Company