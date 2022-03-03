Apple could be adding more Mini-LED display suppliers and boosting production for its new devices

Apple has recently announced the date for its upcoming Peek Performance event, and it seems that it is getting ready to meet the demand for its products in 2022. The latest rumor suggests that Cupertino is ramping up the supply of mini-LED displays and adding more manufacturers to its supply chain.

According to a report from Digitimes, Apple has been busy adding more Mini-LED manufacturers to its supply chain. The company has been using this technology in more of its devices in the last couple of years, hence the need to have more Mini-LED displays available for its upcoming products. We currently find these displays in the Pro Display XDR, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the high-end MacBook Pro models. However, rumors claim that Cupertino is also planning to include Mini-LED displays on its upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro, a new MacBook Air. In addition, some believe that we may also get this tech in a new 27-inch iMac Pro and even new external displays.

“China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics has recently obtained certification from Apple for backlighting-use miniLED chips and may begin shipments in second-quarter 2022 at the earliest, according to industry sources.”

Apple’s top Mini-LED supplier is Taiwan’s Epistar, which allegedly expands its production facilities to China to increase its production starting the second quarter of 2022. However, Epistar may now be joined by China’s Sanan Optoelectronics to produce Mini-LED displays for Apple, as the Chinese company may have now been granted certification with chips for this tech.

Apple’s demand for Mini-LED displays is “expected to significantly increase in 2022,” as the company’s MacBook Pro models are a huge success in sales and remember that we are also expecting more products with Mini-LED displays on the way.

Source: Digitimes

Via: MacRumors