Apple could add BOE to its OLED panel suppliers

Samsung Display is the company that supplies Apple its OLED panels for iPhones. It also apparently received a rather large amount from Apple as a penalty for not ordering enough displays. According to Chinese media cited by DigiTimes, Apple could add China’s BOE Technology to the list of OLED panel suppliers, backing up Samsung.

The reason behind such a move could be closely related to recent Japanese export restrictions to Korea on several products, among which fluorinated polyimides, required for the production of OLED panels. Apple wants to make sure that if Samsung’s panel production will slow down due to lack of materials from import, it can continue to receive a steady stream of displays from its secondary supplier, BOE.