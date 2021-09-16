App Store has been under scrutiny for the past few months. Developers like Kosta Eleftheriou have already highlighted how scams have plagued the App Store, despite Apple claiming it’s the best and secure place for apps. However, it doesn’t seem to be going easy for the FlickType keyboard developer. Apple’s recent Watch Series 7 announcement caught the attention of Eleftheriou wherein the company announced a new QWERTY keyboard called QuickPath is coming to watchOS.

Although having a keyboard to type is nice, it seems that the idea behind it isn’t innovative and certainly isn’t original. Kosta Eleftheriou claims the Apple version of the keyboard for watchOS is the same as his app FlickType Keyboard. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of how Eleftheriou’s keyboard app looked and how the Apple Watch Series 7 QuickPath keyboard looks.

Moreover, in a shocking move earlier this year, Apple blocked his developer account and removed his app from the Store.

While Eleftheriou has already filed a case against the Cupertino giant in court — he’s also claimed that Apple tried to push him to sell his app to the company — the developer took to Twitter following the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7, wherein he shared the email that Apple sent after taking down his app. The email states that his app violated the Apple iOS Human Interface Guidelines section of the App Store Review Guidelines, despite both his app and the watchOS 8 keyboard sharing almost the same UI. It also states that “the app is a keyboard for Apple Watch. For this reason, your app will be removed from sale on the App Store at this time.”

Eleftheriou has accused Apple of false advertising, unfair competition in violation of California’s business and professions code, breach of good faith and fair dealing with regard to the Apple Developer Program License Agreement, fraud, and negligence and negligence misrepresentation.