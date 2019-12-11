Author
Tags

The recent IDC numbers are in for the third quarter of 2019, revealing a total number of 84.5 million wearables sold in total. Of those, 29.5 million, or 35 percent, are made by Apple, representing a 195.5 percent year-over-year growth. These include the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones.

Apple captured the top position thanks to the growing popularity of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones. Looking ahead, the price reduction on the Series 3 Watch as well as the launch of AirPods Pro leaves Apple in a strong position to maintain dominance in this market for the short term.

IDC

Apple is followed by Xiaomi and Samsung, all recording considerable year-over-year growth, but HUAWEI is the one that managed to more than double its increase. The top 5 is closed out by Fitbit, as you can see in IDC’s report below.

Top 5 Wearables Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2019 (shipments in millions):

Company3Q19 Shipments3Q19 Market Share3Q18 Shipments3Q18 Market ShareYear-Over-Year Growth
1. Apple29.535.0%10.023.0%195.5%
2. Xiaomi12.414.6%7.417.1%66.1%
3. Samsung8.39.8%3.27.4%156.4%
4. Huawei7.18.4%2.35.4%202.6%
5. Fitbit3.54.1%3.58.0%0.5%
Others23.828.1%16.939.0%40.4%
Total84.5100.0%43.4100.0%94.6%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearables Tracker, December 5, 2019

Source: IDC

You May Also Like

Justice Department to look into Google’s acquisition of Fitbit

The Google-Fitbit acquisition will be reportedly reviewed by the Department of Justice, according to recent reports, for antitrust issues.
OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G

OPPO has presented the new OPPO Reno 3, AR Glass and more during Inno Day 2019

The latest OPPO Inno Day 2019 has showed us the OPPO Reno 3, AR Glass and more products that we can expect to arrive soon

Amazon has great deals on the Pixel 4 XL, Surface Pro, 6 and more

Check out the latest deals from Amazon that include products from Google, Microsoft, GoPro and more