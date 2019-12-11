The recent IDC numbers are in for the third quarter of 2019, revealing a total number of 84.5 million wearables sold in total. Of those, 29.5 million, or 35 percent, are made by Apple, representing a 195.5 percent year-over-year growth. These include the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones.

Apple captured the top position thanks to the growing popularity of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones. Looking ahead, the price reduction on the Series 3 Watch as well as the launch of AirPods Pro leaves Apple in a strong position to maintain dominance in this market for the short term. IDC

Apple is followed by Xiaomi and Samsung, all recording considerable year-over-year growth, but HUAWEI is the one that managed to more than double its increase. The top 5 is closed out by Fitbit, as you can see in IDC’s report below.

Top 5 Wearables Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2019 (shipments in millions):

Company 3Q19 Shipments 3Q19 Market Share 3Q18 Shipments 3Q18 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth 1. Apple 29.5 35.0% 10.0 23.0% 195.5% 2. Xiaomi 12.4 14.6% 7.4 17.1% 66.1% 3. Samsung 8.3 9.8% 3.2 7.4% 156.4% 4. Huawei 7.1 8.4% 2.3 5.4% 202.6% 5. Fitbit 3.5 4.1% 3.5 8.0% 0.5% Others 23.8 28.1% 16.9 39.0% 40.4% Total 84.5 100.0% 43.4 100.0% 94.6%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearables Tracker, December 5, 2019

Source: IDC