Apple has finally given in. Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, has (sort of) confirmed that an iPhone with USB-C is on the way. The news comes after the EU, in October 2022, passed the law that will enforce manufacturers to include USB-C port in their devices for charging and data transfer.

Greg Joswiak, along with Apple's senior vice president Craig Federighi, sat down with Joanna Stern at the Wall Street Journal event. During the interview, Stern asked Apple executives if the company would switch to USB-C for its products. Answering the question, Joswiak vehemently said, “Obviously, we’ll have to comply; we have no choice.”

Joswiak explained that USB-C and Lightning ports have become the most popular standards over the years, with around 1 billion people using them. He added that cables that are detachable from the power brick have mostly solved the issue of standardization. Users can connect any type of cable to the power brick that they feel comfortable using, such as USB-C or USB-A. He also added that switching the iPhone from Lightning to USB-C would cause lots of e-waste (how ironic, right?).

He, however, admitted that Apple and the EU are in a "little bit of a disagreement" over the standardization of the charging port. He noted that even though the EU's intentions are right, Apple trusts its engineers and would want to adapt to a charging standard that is recommended by them rather than be forced into adopting hardware standards by lawmakers. He pointed out in particular that EU legislators once tried to standardize the micro-USB port, which is almost obsolete now.

On the other hand, the EU argues that it's asking manufacturers to switch to USB-C to "reduce e-waste and to empower consumers to make more sustainable choices." USB-C also offers a lot of other benefits, such as faster charging and transfer speeds, better compatibility with external displays, and much more. Aryan Suren has explained in detail how the USB-C standard will make the iPhone more convenient.

On the whole, it appears that Apple will have no choice but to switch to USB-C charging port on the iPhone. Some reports suggest that Apple is planning to make the jump as soon as the iPhone 15 next year. Would you be interested in buying an iPhone with USB-C? Let us know in the comments section below!