Apple has today announced its fiscal results for Q3 2020, posting a quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion. But another major announcement during the earnings call was that the iPhone 12 series might not be available during the regular September release cycle and might face “a few weeks” worth of delay.

“As you know, the last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later,” Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri was quoted as saying by CNBC. However, it is unclear if only a select few or all the iPhone 12 series phones will be delayed.

However, this won’t be the first time that Apple has pushed back the release of an iPhone. The iPhone XR was launched in September of 2018, but went on sale a month later. Similarly, the iPhone X also made its debut alongside the iPhone 8 series in September of 2017, but only hit the shelves in November due to production issues.