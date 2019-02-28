Apple confirms laying off 190 Project Titan self-driving car employees

A report detailed how Apple was preparing to lay off almost 200 workers involved in its Project Titan self-driving car division. Shortly after, rumors popped up of Apple possibly working on an Apple Van, which could very well be an autonomous on-campus employee shuttle. According to a recent report, the layoff rumors have been officially confirmed.

Apple has reportedly sent out a letter to the California Employment Development Department. The letter warned of 190 Project Titan employees being laid off in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. The decision will start generating effects as of April 16th. The report claims it will mostly affect engineers, with a total number of 124 being laid off.

Some of the employees will keep their jobs but will be moved to other divisions. With this move, it is unclear whether Apple is optimizing its autonomous vehicle efforts, or dialing them back for the time being.