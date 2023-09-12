Key Takeaways Apple first showcased iOS 17 and watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023.

iOS 17 brings subtle refinements and quality-of-life improvements, including upgraded first-party apps and useful features like offline typing and voicemail transcription.

iOS 17, watchOS 10, and iPadOS 17 will be available on September 18, 2023, with macOS Sonoma following on September 26, 2023.

At the Wonderlust event today, Apple announced the new iPhone 15 series and the new Apple Watch models. Alongside the new hardware release, Apple also confirmed that it will be releasing the iOS 17 and watchOS 10 update to public users on September 18, 2023. iPadOS 17 will also be available to download on the same date, while macOS Sonoma will come a bit later, on September 26, 2023.

Apple first showcased the iOS 17 update for iPhone at WWDC earlier this year. Unlike iOS 16, which brought major changes to the operating system, iOS 17 brings subtle refinements and more quality-of-life improvements to the iPhone. Apple has upgraded first-party apps like Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, and iOS 17 also brings useful features like offline typing and voicemail transcription through on-device machine learning.

iOS 17 also brings improved AirDrop functionality, using which AirDrop can now be activated just by bringing two iPhones near to each other. Then there's the new StandBy mode that transforms your iPhone into a smart display. Plus, SharePlay for activities like video, music, and games can now be activated by holding two iPhones close together.

For watchOS 10, Apple has given the interface a fresh look to make the most of larger screens. Apps like the weather app, stocks, and more have been redesigned from the ground up to provide more content in the same screen area. Additionally, there are new watch faces and even new health-tracking features built into the watchOS 10 update.

Thankfully, we now have a release date for these software updates: iOS 17 and watchOS 10 on September 18, 2023, along with iPadOS 17. macOS Sonoma will follow on September 26, 2023. Will you be installing these updates on your Apple device(s)? Let us know in the comments section below!