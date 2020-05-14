Back in April, Apple was reportedly in talks to purchase California-based NextVR, a company that dabbles in virtual reality technology. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple has now confirmed the acquisition, but the purchase amount and terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

NextVR will reportedly help Apple develop its own AR and VR hardware, and also fine-tune its existing software products. As for NextVR, it is said to provide sports and other related content tailored for VR headsets such as Facebook’s Oculus, and similar offerings from Sony, Lenovo, and HTC.

However, Apple had not outlined how it will leverage NextVR’s expertise and how the acquisition aligns with its own AR and VR ambitions. “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Source: Bloomberg

