Apple will charge 27% commission for purchases made outside the App Store in Netherlands

Earlier today, we heard about the South Korean regulators being unhappy about Apple and Google still taking a commission on purchases made outside of the App Store and Google Play Store. Today, Apple provided more details on how it plans to allow apps in the Netherlands to offer third-party payment solutions.

Apple announced that it would be offering a reduced commission on purchases made outside of the App store, and it would still charge a fee from developers. The new commission level for developers using alternative payment systems is set at 27%, which is only 3% lower from the traditional 30% fee (via 9to5Mac). The South Korean regulators fear that offering little to no changes to the commission rate would force developers into sticking with Apple’s system, and the same question can be raised in this case.

Currently, dating applications can offer alternative payment solutions in the Netherlands but link out to a third-party website, where the transaction can be made. Apple requires developers to implement the Apple API, which will redirect the users, and pop up a window that will explain the user that all purchases are that are made are through third parties, and not via Apple.

Developers are required to report back to Apple on purchases made via the redirected links, and they’ll have to submit invoices to pay the commission fees to Apple. These invoices must be paid within 45 days. It remains to be seen how well this method will work out, as it appears to be a tedious process, which will likely force more developers into sticking with Apple’s in-app purchases. The entire process and commission fees could change in the near future as the legislation and related laws advance further and offer clear guidance, but in the meantime, this is the best method that developers have in place.