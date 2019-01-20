Apple may have sold off its last iPhone SE stock

After discontinuing sales of the iPhone SE in September, Apple has trudged through a sloppy fourth quarter and is expected to report its first year-on-year holiday revenue decline since 2000. Proportionally, more people purchased older iPhones than other years.

The company may not have that in its mind when it decided to take care of its residual iPhone SE stock this weekend. New 32GB and 128GB models went up on Apple’s Clearance Products section on its website for $249 and $299, respectively. Those are $100 and $150 discounts. MacRumors noted that the 2016 device was available in all the primary colors: silver, space gray, gold and rose gold.

It’s not exactly clear when the 4-inch phones were placed on the page nor when they were taken off. As of press time, they aren’t available on the page anymore.

Depending on the robustness of the inventory, we may see a few more of these phones out at retailers. We wouldn’t count on it, though.