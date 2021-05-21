A few days ago, Canalys shared a report where Samsung managed to overtake Apple in terms of global smartphone shipments for the first quarter of 2021. Now, Counterpoint has shared a new report according to which iPhone 12 series dominated the first quarter of 2021 in terms of revenue as well as volume. One is volume share, and another is units shipped, though I often find it hard to see the difference. Apple captured one-third of the smartphone industry revenues in the first quarter of 2021.

As per the latest data by Counterpoint, the iPhone 12 series was also the best-selling in terms of volume in Q1 2021. Plus, iPhone 11 followed the iPhone 12 series both in terms of revenue and volume. The latest iPhone lineup became the most popular series and led the smartphone segment in first-quarter revenue with 42 percent in global revenue share. It secured around one-third of the market share at 32 percent in terms of revenue in Q1 2021.

To break it down, the iPhone 12 Pro Max captured 12 percent market share while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro accounted for 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively. While the iPhone 12 mini isn’t in top five in revenue, it accounted for more profit than Samsung did with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. The iPhone 12 was followed by the iPhone 11 at three percent, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also received three percent market share.

As per the report, the global smartphone revenues crossed the $100 billion mark in Q1 2021. Counterpoint noted that consumers largely bought higher-end variants of the flagship series of phones. In the US, iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model. By contrast, in Europe and US, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sold more than the other phones in the series.

The iPhone 12 was the best-selling phone in Q1 2021 in terms of volume with 5 percent market share. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro Max came in second with 4 percent, and was followed by the iPhone 12 Pro with 3 percent, and iPhone 11 with 2 percent.