Apple won’t give numbers, so CIRP estimates 62 million iPhone sales

Apple is not giving sales numbers for its products anymore. And for the 15 percent drop in iPhone-derived revenue, there may have been a reason right there.

Our most rudimentary guess for how many iPhones were sold in the fourth quarter would be to take the amount of revenue made and divide it by about $800, close to the last recorded average unit sales price: 65 million units.

So, what do more seasoned market researchers think? According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, we’re being a bit too optimistic: it estimates 62 million global sales in the holiday season. With the introduction of its most popular iPhone XR and the $1,099 iPhone XS Max, average sales price was driven up to about $839.

In its 2017 holiday quarter, Apple reported revenue of $61.6 billion off of 77.3 million iPhone sales — CIRP’s estimate would represent a 20 percent fall.

CIRP also figures that iPhone install base growth has slowed. As of December 30, there were 189 million units in active use in the United States with sequential growth of 2 percent and annual growth of 14 percent. Compare that to a year ago where quarter-to-quarter growth was at 5 percent and year-on-year growth was 19 percent.

CIRP surveyed 500 US Apple customers from December 31 to January 10 to generate its model.