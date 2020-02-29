Apple has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, prompting the company to temporarily close offices in China while the supply chain takes a hit as well. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted in a recent interview that China is getting the coronavirus situation under control.

“It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. When you look at the numbers, they’re coming down day by day by day. And so I’m very optimistic there,” Cook was quoted as saying.

The Apple chief added that the company has reopened factories in China and is in phase three of ramping up. While that is good news for Apple, analysts predict that Apple might face a potential delay in the rumored launch of iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 next month.

Source: Fox Business