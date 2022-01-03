Apple working on a cheaper version of Pro Display XDR

Apple has a number of products in the pipeline for 2022 — iPhone 14 Pro with pill-shaped hole punch cutout, redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chipset, a bigger iMac Pro, and many more products are launching this year according to reports. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple is working on an affordable version of Pro Display XDR for the masses.

In the report, reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman says that the upcoming display is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR." However, it's not known if the monitor will make its way this year. Gurman says that he is "hoping" that the display launches in 2022. Previously, Mark Gurman has suggested that the cheaper version of Pro Display XDR will not use the mini-LED technology.

At this point, the cost of building that monitor has likely come down, and with a few tweaks and perhaps a slight drop in brightness, Apple might be able to get to a similar quality monitor (at a slightly smaller size) at perhaps about half the price.

It is believed that this version of the Pro Display XDR will be available in two sizes: 24-inch and 27-inch. In addition to developing a cheaper display, Apple is also believed to be working on the next-generation Pro Display XDR. It is tipped that the next "professional" display will be powered by an A13 Bionic chip. It will reportedly also use the chip's Neural Engine to accelerate machine learning tasks.

Via: 9to5Mac