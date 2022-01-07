Here's how much Tim Cook earned as Apple CEO in 2021

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is among the highest-paid CEOs in the world, and Apple has recently revealed his 2021 earnings as it filed with the SEC today. In other news, Apple has recently become the world’s first 3 Trillion dollar company, and a lot of growth happened under Tim Cook’s leadership.

Apple filed with the SEC today, which revealed that Tim Cook earned a total of $98.7 million. The earnings came from his base salary, performance-based stock awards, bonuses, and other forms of compensations. Cook’s base salary was $3 million, and he received an additional $12 million in incentives and $82 million worth of stock awards.

Tim Cook also received a compensation of $23,077 for vacation payouts, $630,630 for security expenses, and $712,488 in personal air travel – since Apple doesn’t let its higher leadership members to travel on domestic flights due to security reasons.

At the end of August last year, we wrote an article on how Apple changed over the decade under the leadership of Tim Cook. Back then, Apple was valued at over $2 Trillion, and we wrote about some of the successes and Tim Cook’s history at the company, and how he became the CEO.

Cook earned a total of $14.8 million in 2020, not including the awards that were vested during that time, noted by MacRumors. The CEO of Apple is now worth more than $1 billion, and he’s one of the highest-paid CEOs in Silicon Valley.

2021 Summary as shown in SEC filings:

“Outstanding Results. The 2021 compensation earned by our named executive officers reflects our record-breaking net sales and operating income results and outstanding total shareholder return performance across applicable performance periods.”