Apple could be working on Cellular modems for future iPhones

Apple is apparently looking for solutions concerning their cellular modems. Legal issues with Qualcomm has made them rely on Intel for the components in their iPhones, and the results haven’t been that great. Now a recent report says that they’re working on creating their own cellular modem chip for future devices.

According to this report, Apple has been hiring engineers in San Diego to work in their headquarters in Northern Carolina. More specifically to make them work in a wireless Architecture team. This is because Apple wishes to produce its own cellular modems to stop relying on other companies. Unfortunately, this is not going to be an easy process. We could start seeing these new modems until 2021, one year after the iPhones with 5G modems arrive. This would follow Apple’s desire to become independent, especially after they have been presenting very capable chips with the A, S, W and T series which can be found in iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Macs respectively.