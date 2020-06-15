Apple’s interest-free financing plans for iPhone purchases made using an Apple Card were introduced last year. The company is now expanding the initiative to a wider range of products that include, Macs, iPad, XDR Display, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, and a wide range of accessories.

If you are purchasing a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini, you can avail a 12-month, 0% interest plan with an Apple Card. For an Apple TV, HomePod, and AirPods, the tenure for installments is reduced to six-months. Surprisingly, you can pay for accessories over a period of 12-months.

Accessories that are eligible for a zero fee installment plan for Apple Card-holders are:

  • Apple Pencil
  • iPad Keyboard
  • Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter
  • Apple Afterburner Card
  • Apple Branded iPad Cover
  • Apple Branded Mac Cover

As for the other benefits of using an Apple Card, buyers get 3% cashback on the purchase price of their new Apple product upfront, and that amount is immediately transferred to the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app.

Source: Apple

