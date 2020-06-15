Apple’s interest-free financing plans for iPhone purchases made using an Apple Card were introduced last year. The company is now expanding the initiative to a wider range of products that include, Macs, iPad, XDR Display, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, and a wide range of accessories.

If you are purchasing a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini, you can avail a 12-month, 0% interest plan with an Apple Card. For an Apple TV, HomePod, and AirPods, the tenure for installments is reduced to six-months. Surprisingly, you can pay for accessories over a period of 12-months.

Accessories that are eligible for a zero fee installment plan for Apple Card-holders are:

Apple Pencil

iPad Keyboard

Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter

Apple Afterburner Card

Apple Branded iPad Cover

Apple Branded Mac Cover

As for the other benefits of using an Apple Card, buyers get 3% cashback on the purchase price of their new Apple product upfront, and that amount is immediately transferred to the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app.

