Apple’s interest-free financing plans for iPhone purchases made using an Apple Card were introduced last year. The company is now expanding the initiative to a wider range of products that include, Macs, iPad, XDR Display, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, and a wide range of accessories.
If you are purchasing a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini, you can avail a 12-month, 0% interest plan with an Apple Card. For an Apple TV, HomePod, and AirPods, the tenure for installments is reduced to six-months. Surprisingly, you can pay for accessories over a period of 12-months.
Accessories that are eligible for a zero fee installment plan for Apple Card-holders are:
- Apple Pencil
- iPad Keyboard
- Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter
- Apple Afterburner Card
- Apple Branded iPad Cover
- Apple Branded Mac Cover
As for the other benefits of using an Apple Card, buyers get 3% cashback on the purchase price of their new Apple product upfront, and that amount is immediately transferred to the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app.
Source: Apple