Up next
Author
Tags

Apple and partner Goldman Sachs allowed Apple Card holders to skip their monthly payment in March owing to financial uncertainties arising due to the coronavirus crisis. The company is now extending that initiative for another month in the name of ‘customer assistance’.

“We understand that the COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments,” Apple said in an email sent to customers. Apple Card holders can now defer the payment due for the month of April without incurring interest charges.

New customers will have to enrol in the ‘Customer Assistance Program’ for them to avail the assistance. Those who skipped the monthly payment last month will have to register again to be able to defer their due instalment in April as well.

You May Also Like

HUAWEI CEO Richard Yu assures coronavirus won’t affect P40 series availability

The HUAWEI executive has assured that the company is ready with an adequate supply of HUAWEI P40 series phones and there won’t be any availability issues.

Official specs of the next Sony PS5 have finally been revealed

Sony has given essential details about the upcoming Sony PS5 that will come with more power and less loading times to start gaming

OnePlus Pay digital wallet service goes live for some users ahead of launch: Report

Samsung did it with Samsung Pay, while Apple has its own Apple Pay service. So, OnePlus is here with the OnePlus Pay digital payment service.