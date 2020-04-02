Up next
Apple and partner Goldman Sachs allowed Apple Card holders to skip their monthly payment in March owing to financial uncertainties arising due to the coronavirus crisis. The company is now extending that initiative for another month in the name of ‘customer assistance’.

“We understand that the COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments,” Apple said in an email sent to customers. Apple Card holders can now defer the payment due for the month of April without incurring interest charges.

New customers will have to enrol in the ‘Customer Assistance Program’ for them to avail the assistance. Those who skipped the monthly payment last month will have to register again to be able to defer their due instalment in April as well.

