Apple has launched a website (card.apple.com) for Apple Card users that acts as a dashboard for them to manage their account activity. The new Apple Card web portal allows users to check their account details and pay their monthly installment bills online.

The dashboard lets Apple Card users check their account balance and also see how much credit they still have left, aside from paying their bills. There are separate tabs for Payments, Installments, and Statements in the left pane of the dashboard. Earlier, the only way to do all this was through Apple’s Wallet app for iPhones.

Users can sign in to the new Apple Card web dashboard with their Apple ID. Finally having a website will prove to be quite convenient for users if they lose access to the Wallet app due to reasons such as the phone running out of juice, malfunctioning device, or simply having misplaced it.