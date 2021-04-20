Apple has today announced a major new solution for its Apple Card ecosystem and is calling it the Apple Card Family. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it is intended towards helping Apple Card-holders share it with their loved ones. The key premise here is to allow users co-own their Apple Card with a family member, letting them jointly keep an eye on spendings, track transactions, and build a credit line together. All this comes to life with the Family Sharing feature. Apple Card Family will roll out next month and will require users to upgrade to the latest iOS build.

Co-owning an Apple Card facilitates a combined credit limit and a single monthly bill.

“Apple Card Family allows two people to co-own an Apple Card, and share and merge their credit lines while building credit together equally,” Apple notes in its newsroom post. In addition to sharing Apple Card with a partner or family member, the new solution will also allow parents to share their Apple Card with their children, provided they are 13 years or older. Apple says that this capability will let parents keep a track of the spending habits of their children and can also impose limits on how much they can shell out.

Talking more about the sharing or co-owning part, Apple Card owners will be able to share their card with up to five people, all of whom have to be a part of the same Family Sharing Group. Of course, all the members must be 13 years or older, as mentioned above. When it comes to co-owning it, the person must be at least 18 years of age to build a credit history together on the same Apple Card. The key benefits of co-owning are that you get the convenience of a combined credit limit and get a single monthly payment bill.

Customers can merge their Apple Card accounts to achieve a higher credit limit

As for the combined credit limit convenience, the company notes that customers can choose to merge their Apple Card accounts to achieve a higher credit limit while also retaining the lower APR. Lastly, those who co-own an Apple Card or happen to be participants in a family sharing group will be rewarded with Daily Cash for purchases made using the Apple-branded card.