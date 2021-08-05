Apple began offering some “exclusive offers” and discounts to Apple Card holders today. Users in the United States have been noticing a new section below the card balance, weekly activity, and payment options in the Wallet app. This new section shows special deals related to Apple’s homegrown services and invites Apple credit cardholders to “enjoy exclusive offers this month.”

The promotion was first spotted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. At the moment Mark tweeted about it, the promotion wasn’t working, and the link seemed to be broken. However, multiple Apple Card users in the United States have since reported that they’ve been able to redeem the “exclusive offers”.

The first Apple Card promotion includes free Apple News+ for four months and unlimited coffee with any order from Panera Bread. The offer is being shown for iPhone users running both iOS 14 and iOS 15. If you are an Apple Card user and you want to take advantage of the Apple Card discounts, you can head over to this link to try and reclaim the offer. Both of the offers run until the 31st of this month.

Apple currently does offer discounts and special promotions to Apple credit cardholders. It’s tied up with several third-party retailers to offer discounts and offers cashback on every Apple Store purchase as well. But this is the first time the Cupertino-based giant is promoting its own service.

Apple has been adding new features here and there to the Apple Card ever since its introduction two years ago. The company recently added Apple Card Family feature in iOS that allows you to share your card with your spouse or children.

Now, the company seems to be reviving the users’ interest in its News+ service, which hasn’t really taken off yet. What are your thoughts on the first Apple Card exclusive promotions? Do you find them good enough? Let us know in the comments section down below!