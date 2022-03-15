Kuo: Apple has to reorganize its Apple Car team if it wants to achieve mass production by 2025

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Analysts, just posted a tweet saying that the Apple Car team has been dissolved for some time, and that Apple must reorganize its teams within three to six months if it wants to achieve mass production by 2025. We previously saw reports that Apple wants to produce fully self-driving electric vehicles by 2025.

Apple was previously rumored to be working on fully autonomous EVs, and semi-self-driving vehicles that would require human intervention, but we didn’t hear much about those for quite some time. It’s now March 2022, and Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the Apple Car team has been dissolved for some time, which suggests that work has come to a halt, even if not completely.

Kuo says that if Apple doesn’t reorganize its Apple Car teams and the project, it might run out of time and not reach the original deadline, which was reportedly sometime in 2025. Apple recruited many professionals with Tesla, Google, and many other large carmakers to speed up the process and to bring more value and expert knowledge into its teams in recent years, but we also heard that some high profile engineers left the project, and later the company, for unknown reasons.

Rumors and leaks about the Apple Car have been very different in recent months, and it's not clear which of the leads are right or wrong, so we would suggest you take all of this with a grain of salt, as there appears to be a lot of uncertainty at the moment regarding the progress.

If Apple manages to sort out its problems and come up with the right solution on time, we should finally see the Apple Car in the second half of this decade, which could be as soon as in three to four years' time.