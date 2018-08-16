You could be driving an Apple Car sooner than you think

You could be driving an Apple Car, or the Apple Car could be driving you. Apple’s Project Titan is still a mystery, but at least we know the company is serious about it. Doug Field returned to Apple from Tesla (where he ended up after initially leaving Apple) to focus on Project Titan. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will start shipping its autonomous vehicle in the next quinquennium.

The Apple Car project, believes Kuo, will be the one propelling Apple into the next, second-trillion-dollar market cap. He also believes that, similar to how the iPhone shaped the smartphone market, the Apple Car will revolutionize the auto market, deemed “ripe for change”.

Kuo predicts that 2023 to 2025 is when Apple’s car will start shipping. How he ended up with these dates is unknown, but the Cupertino-company is allegedly serious about Project Titan. The AppleInsider report says: “Apple reportedly sought manufacturing partnerships with established carmakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, McLaren, Magna Steyr and China’s BYD Auto, but negotiations failed due to contractual disagreements“.

The key of the “next star product”, as the Apple Car is referred to, will allegedly be the company’s ability for “better integration of hardware, software and services” than other manufacturers.