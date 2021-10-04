While the reports suggested that Apple was looking for an OLED display supplier for the iPad — Apple had even contacted LG for the same — but that no longer appears to be the case. Apple has canceled its plans to launch an iPad Air with an OLED display in 2022, according to the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo earlier reported that Apple was looking for OLED suppliers for a future version of iPad Air. However, the company has dropped plans, it seems. Kuo says that the company has dropped the OLED iPad Air plans due to costs and performance not meeting the company’s expectations. Instead, the company is expected to introduce an iPad Air with the same TFT-LCD screen technology in 2022.

For reference, Apple currently offers iPads with two different screen technologies. Almost all of the iPads feature the same LCD screen technology, which has a single backlit. On the other hand, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini LED display. A mini LED display is different than OLED as in an OLED display each pixel is its own light source. However, in mini LED, there are different backlighting zones for a bunch of pixels.

Even though Apple isn’t looking to launch an iPad with an OLED display next year, Ming Chi-Kuo says that the company will introduce an 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED sometime in 2022. The analyst also says that “lighter, thinner, and foldable designs are the major long-term trends for tablet-type products over the next 3–5 years.”

Via: MacRumors