Apple has acquired an Ireland-based AI startup called Voysis that works on improving the natural language understanding of an AI assistant. Voysis reportedly has expertise in improving digital assistants so that they can respond more efficiently to voice commands.

As per a Bloomberg report, an Apple spokesman mentioned that the company “buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Apple could use the services offered by Voysis to further enhance Siri’s understanding of natural language. Alternatively, the company might also offer it to developers who integrate Siri functionality into their apps.

Source: Bloomberg Quint

