Continuing its hot streak of acquisitions, Apple has purchased a machine learning startup named Inductive to improve Siri. The company reportedly developed a technology that automates the job of identifying and rectifying errors in data by using AI, so that the clean data can be used to train machine learning models.

As per a Bloomberg report, Inductiv’s team recently joined Apple to “work on Siri, machine learning and data science.” And even though Apple has confirmed the deal, the company has not revealed financial details or how the acquisition aligns with the company’s ongoing work at enhancing Siri’s capabilities.

Interestingly, one of the co-founders of Inductiv is Christopher Ré, who also co-founded a company called Lattice Data that was acquired by Apple back in 2017. Inductiv joins an ever-expanding list of acquisitions by Apple in the recent memory, with some of the popular names being Dark Sky, NextVR, and Xnor.ai to name a few.

