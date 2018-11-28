Apple boosting some iPhone trade-ins by $100 toward iPhone XR and XS

Apple is recoiling from the launches of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR — all of them have been tracked with sales numbers below initial market expectations with further inhibition expected after more US tariffs come into playin the new year . And while it isn’t in the company’s style to freely give out straight discounts on its newest wares, it has been slipping extra credits to purchasers through carriers and gift cards.

Now, those who would like to trade in an older iPhone for credit towards a 2018 iPhone directly from Apple can get an extra discount for a limited time. The boost ranges between $25 and $100 with the jackpot devices— in good condition, of course — being the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Trade-in Device Original Credit Total with Extra Credit iPhone 6 $75 $150 iPhone 6 Plus $100 $200 iPhone 6s $100 $200 iPhone 6s Plus $150 $250 iPhone 7 $175 $250 iPhone 7 Plus $250 $300 iPhone 8 $275 $300

No extra credit for the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, it looks like, nor do the iPhone 5s holders luck out.