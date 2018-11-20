iOS

Apple’s Black Friday deals coming… Friday

Apple’s Black Friday deals of years past have never really been anything to write home about. The company has always been interested in plumping its latest and priciest products for the holiday season, leaving retailers to do the dirty work of cutting prices.

That said, the company has set aside four days — Friday, November 23, to Monday, November 26 — for a big holiday sales event online and through the Apple Store and Apple Store app. Customers can prepare by fattening up their credit lines with a new Barclaycard Visa with Apple Rewards for special financing on Apple purchases and $50 in gift cards.

Everything that we might fathom to get right now from iPhones to Macs are still full price, so we’ll be waiting on that event.

